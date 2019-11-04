Storm damage shock for Fairy Shack owner

SHACK SHOCK: Fairy Shack owner Jill Severinsen assesses the damage in her store the day after the wild storm.

SHACK SHOCK: Fairy Shack owner Jill Severinsen assesses the damage in her store the day after the wild storm. Cordell Richardson

AN IPSWICH business has been forced to rebuild after it sustained significant damage from a wild storm that swept across the region more than two weeks ago.

The storm ripped parts of the roof off The Fairy Shack at Eastern Heights, causing extensive damage to the store and its stock.

Store owner Jill Severinsen said the damage was worse than expected because asbestos was found in the roof lining.

"Between water damage and potential asbestos contamination, everything in the shop has been declared a no-go zone,” she said.

"We've virtually lost everything, other than some of our hard stock stands that we display things on.

"Asbestos people will go into the shop and start clearing out the shop and throwing out the stock potentially contaminated with asbestos.

"We have insurance, not enough insurance but we do have insurance and that gives us the option to fight back.

"We've had a few emotional days and we've replaced those tears with determination”

The store on Blackstone Rd opened exactly a year ago this week. Ms Severinsen had hoped to celebrate the milestone, instead she's been forced to start over.

"Even if we didn't make much money, the joy of seeing people's faces and the kids' faces when they come in the shop is just wonderful”

Ms Severinsen is slowly purchasing more stock and is operating temporarily online.

She said although the shop won't be open in time for Christmas, she hoped she would move back in at the start of next year.

To keep up to date with The Fairy Shack, you can like its Facebook Page or visit their website.