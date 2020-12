The Bureau of Meteorology has warned of severe thunderstorms heading towards Ipswich.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned of severe thunderstorms heading towards Ipswich.

A SEVERE storm warning has been issued for the Ipswich region this evening.

At 5.30pm the Bureau of Meteorology warned a severe thunderstorm was heading east, towards the city and also affecting parts of the Somerset and Lockyer Valley regions.

The Bureau’s warning is for damaging winds and heavy rainfall.