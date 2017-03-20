Storm clean up continues after cell devastates Somerset

This Esk home could hardly be seen through the trees that came down on it.

TO HELP residents after recent storms, Somerset Regional Council has removed tipping fees for storm green waste or storm damaged material delivered to the Esk and Coominya refuse and recycling facilities.

Somerset Mayor Cr Graeme Lehmann said council crews and contractors had been quick to make sure public areas and roads were safe.

RELATED: Homes destroyed, residents devastated by storm

"Council's focus is on making sure our road network is safe and clear of debris and to stay ready for the next storm," he said.

Esk Gatton Rd was blocked by fallen trees. Photo: Facebook/Tanya Smith

"Somerset SES volunteer crews are also assisting property owners where they can, particularly where homeowners have suffered building damage and where residents' driveways are blocked."

The waiver of fees is available until close of business on Sunday, March 26 and proof of residency will be needed from those seeking to dump for free.

Council crews are still cleaning up after a storm devastated the Somerset region.

To get in touch with council visit their website.