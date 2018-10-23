Menu
"As it goes by." Christian Westfal Andersen
People and Places

Storm chase made easy

23rd Oct 2018 10:13 PM

HERE is this week's winning Facebook cover pic as chosen by you.

Congratulations Christian Westfal Andersen.

His post 'As it goes by' was the popular choice with our readers.

Christian added: "I didn't have far to go for my storm chase yesterday, waited for it to come to me!"

Thank you to Jo Williams, Jodie Raby, Margaret Midkiff, Melissa Fossey, Rach Crawford, Racheal Stanton, Sean Smiley Maskiel and Veronica Belcher for contributing too.

Wivenhoe Dam escape.
Wivenhoe Dam escape. Jo Williams

Did you know you can also submit photos or stories for publication in the QT's website? Go to qt.com.au/your-story/ and click "submit your story".

 

Generations.
Generations. Jodie Raby

 

 

Waiting for a drop.
Waiting for a drop. Margaret Midkiff

 

 

My two beautiful nieces.
My two beautiful nieces. Melissa Fossey

 

 

Golden eyes.
Golden eyes. Rach Crawford

 

 

Everyone enjoying the action at Marburg for the Oktoberfest Race Day.
Everyone enjoying the action at Marburg for the Oktoberfest Race Day. Racheal Stanton

 

 

Up close and personal.
Up close and personal. Sean Smiley Maskiel

 

 

Looking out my back door.
Looking out my back door. Veronica Belcher
facebook cover photos ipswich photos readers photos
Ipswich Queensland Times

