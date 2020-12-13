Storm-affected areas brace with more rain on the way

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting strong chances of rain every day this week in Ipswich and Springfield.

IPSWICH has escaped the wild weather that’s drenched the Gold Coast this weekend but residents in the city’s western suburbs and Springfield who were battered by severe hailstorms in October will be bracing for the week ahead.

The Gold Coast saw rainfall totals of up to 475mm in the 24 hours to 9am on Sunday and a flood watch has been issued for southeast Queensland from Fraser Island to the New South Wales border.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting strong chances of more rain to fall in Ipswich and Springfield every day this week.

The Amberley weather station recorded 25.2mm in the 24 hours to 9am on Sunday.

Springfield Lakes resident Peter Morcus, whose roof was smashed in the storm on Halloween night, said the area received plenty of rain over the weekend.

He and wife Kathy are staying with their son, who lives just five minutes away from their home.

“We’ve had a lot of rain around here,” he said.

“We’ve just got the tarps (on the roof) at the moment.

“It’s a slow process (to get it replaced by the insurer).

“A little bit of rain was getting in to the house.

“All it is at the moment is a frame sitting on a slab. It doesn’t worry us anymore. What can you do?

“We’ve just got to wait. Hopefully sometime in January we’ll have a roof.”

The bureau is forecasting a 95 per cent of showers in Ipswich on Monday with between 25 to 60mm expected.

It is predicting a 70 per cent chance of rain on Tuesday and Thursday, an 80 per cent chance on Wednesday and a 50 per cent chance on Friday.

A maximum of 20mm is forecast for Tuesday, with that figure dropping to 2mm on Friday.

In Springfield Central, the bureau is predicting a 95 per cent chance of rainfall on Monday with between 50 to 100mm expected.

There is between 70 and 80 per cent chance of rain expected until Thursday and a 50 per cent chance on Friday.

Up to 20mm is forecast in Springfield for Tuesday but that figure will only drop from there.

