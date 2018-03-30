Community
STORE TRADING: What's open in Ipswich over Easter
IN NEED of some last minute hot cross buns or booze? Here's where to get it over the Easter long weekend in Ipswich.
- Riverlink Shopping Centre: Open 9am to 5pm on Easter Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Easter Sunday and Monday. Closed Good Friday.
- Look out for the Easter Bunny and Alice roving in the centre on Saturday and pop along for the Daiso grand opening.
- Booval Fair Shopping Centre: Open from 9am to 6pm on Easter Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Some store times will vary. Closed Good Friday
- Redbank Plaza: Open from 9am to 4pm on Easter Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Easter Sunday and Monday. Closed Good Friday
- Coles Silkstone Village: Open from 9am to 6pm on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Closed Good Friday
- Riverlink Medical and Dental Centre: Public holidays open 8am to 10pm.
- Pubs and clubs are allowed to trade at their usual opening times on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
- Post Offices are closed on Sunday and Monday but have normal trading on Saturday.
- Public transport will run on reduced public holiday timetables on Sunday and Monday.
- McDonald's, KFC, Hungry Jacks, Red Rooster, Domino's Pizza have normal opening hours.
- Most bottleshops including Dan Murphy's and BWS will be closed on Friday but open regular hours for the rest of the weekend.
- Orion Springfield Central: Closed Good Friday, open 9am to 5pm Saturday and 10am to 4pm Sunday and Monday.
- Springfield Fair Shopping Centre: Closed Good Friday, open 10am to 4pm Saturday to Monday.