STORE TRADING: What's open in Ipswich over Easter

IN NEED of some last minute hot cross buns or booze? Here's where to get it over the Easter long weekend in Ipswich.

Riverlink Shopping Centre: Open 9am to 5pm on Easter Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Easter Sunday and Monday. Closed Good Friday.

Look out for the Easter Bunny and Alice roving in the centre on Saturday and pop along for the Daiso grand opening.

Booval Fair Shopping Centre: Open from 9am to 6pm on Easter Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Some store times will vary. Closed Good Friday

Redbank Plaza: Open from 9am to 4pm on Easter Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Easter Sunday and Monday. Closed Good Friday

Coles Silkstone Village: Open from 9am to 6pm on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Closed Good Friday

Riverlink Medical and Dental Centre: Public holidays open 8am to 10pm.

Pubs and clubs are allowed to trade at their usual opening times on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Post Offices are closed on Sunday and Monday but have normal trading on Saturday.

Public transport will run on reduced public holiday timetables on Sunday and Monday.

McDonald's, KFC, Hungry Jacks, Red Rooster, Domino's Pizza have normal opening hours.

Most bottleshops including Dan Murphy's and BWS will be closed on Friday but open regular hours for the rest of the weekend.

Orion Springfield Centra l: Closed Good Friday, open 9am to 5pm Saturday and 10am to 4pm Sunday and Monday.

Springfield Fair Shopping Centre: Closed Good Friday, open 10am to 4pm Saturday to Monday.