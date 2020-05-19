Store to door delivery crucial for staying safe

Petabarn's 'Store to Door Same Day Delivery Service' has helped an immune compromised Ipswich resident get the supplies she needs for her fur-baby without leaving her house.

Sadlier Crossing resident, Beth Porter, has been able to place essential pet-product orders online and have the items dropped to her doorstep the very same day.

"It is really good, when I first ordered from Petbarn it was at my door step within the hour," Ms Porter said.

"I have asthmas and Ulcerative colitis, so I am on medication to suppress my immune system.

"So the delivery service takes away the stress of getting something for my cat.

"It is a huge relief and I have now used it twice."

Chief Executive Officer at Petbarn and Greencross Vets George Wahby, said they decided to roll out the deliver service as a way of helping people just like Beth.

"We're excited to be bringing Store to Door Same Day Delivery to our Queensland community - it's the latest in a number of initiatives we have introduced that make it easier for all pet parents to get their pet essentials speedily and when they need it." Mr Wahby said.

Pet parents will receive same day delivery 7 days per week when they order through Petbarn.com.au before 4pm.

Same Day Delivery is currently available for an introductory price of $9.95 per delivery visit petbarn.com.au.

