Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Alexandra Kirrilly Barton displayed nervous behaviour when police spoke to her while she was behind the wheel.
Alexandra Kirrilly Barton displayed nervous behaviour when police spoke to her while she was behind the wheel.
News

Stopping to read text message costs driver

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
27th Oct 2019 5:02 PM | Updated: 28th Oct 2019 4:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DECISION to stop her vehicle to read a text message proved costly for Alexandra Kirrilly Barton.

The 43-year-old was still in the driver's seat when a police officer approached and spoke with her on September 5 in Archer Street, Emu Park.

Barton displayed nervous behaviour and when she was asked if there was anything in the vehicle she said "no".

In her handbag police found a sharps kit and there was also a hypodermic syringe in the centre console.

Barton pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court this month to possessing the utensils and she was fined $500.

alexandra kirrilly barton hypodermic syringe police text message yeppoon magistrates court
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    VOTE NOW: Best child care educator and centre in Ipswich

    VOTE NOW: Best child care educator and centre in Ipswich

    Education In the next installment of our Best of Ipswich 2019 series, we reveal which child care educators and child care centres have made the shortlist. VOTE NOW ->

    Government explains wait for Acland approvals

    premium_icon Government explains wait for Acland approvals

    News Queensland Government explains wait for Acland approvals in letter

    • 28th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
    TAKE A LOOK: Virtual tour of medicinal cannabis project

    premium_icon TAKE A LOOK: Virtual tour of medicinal cannabis project

    News Video looks inside cannabis facility

    • 28th Oct 2019 5:00 AM