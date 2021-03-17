Menu
Sydney's March 4 Justice: "Enough is enough!"
News

Stop the violence: Share your story

17th Mar 2021 6:37 AM

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets across Australia to support the March 4 Justice movement to call for an end to gendered violence.

News Corp Australia is running a special investigation to help uncover how we can work together and stop sexual assault, violence and promote equality.

If you would like to share your story, take our survey here

But please know, this is an anonymous survey, and we cannot respond to every individual report of violence or harassment.

If you need help immediately please call:

*National Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence Counselling Service 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732

*24-hour Emergency Accommodation helpline on 1800 800 588

*Safe At Home helpline on 1800 633 937

*Family Violence Crisis and Support Service on 1800 608 122

*Bravehearts - Sexual Assault Support for Children on 1800 BRAVE 1

*Men's Referral Service on 1300 766 491 or Don't Become That Man on 1300 243 413

*Lifeline on 13 11 14

 

 

 

 

