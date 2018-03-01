Plan to stop child porn ‘sickos’

“SICKOS” who pay to watch children being sexually exploited overseas could be stopped by new powers proposed for the Australian Signals Directorate.

“SICKOS” who pay to watch children being sexually exploited overseas could be stopped by new powers proposed for the Australian Signals Directorate.

"SICKOS" who pay to watch children being sexually exploited overseas could be stopped by new powers proposed for the Australian Signals Directorate.

A bill to introduce the new powers passed the lower house on Wednesday and, if given the nod by the Senate, is set to be introduced from July 1.

Federal Labor MP Gai Brodtmann said Australians are making wire transfers to watch children in sexually explicit photos and videos in developing nations.

"This is happening in our community today, every day," the shadow cyber security spokeswoman told parliament.

The government has introduced changes to separate the ASD from the Department of Defence and establish it as an independent authority with the ability to disrupt and prevent cyber crimes committed outside Australia.

Ms Brodtmann said criminals were going unpunished for crimes.

"(This) will help lay the groundwork for a more active approach to protecting the Australian cyber sphere and for going after those sickos who engage in that disgusting behaviour," she said.