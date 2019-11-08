Stop shaming mums on mobiles

I’m a new mum who loves her child AND uses her mobile. Get over it. Picture: istock

I’m a new mum who loves her child AND uses her mobile. Get over it. Picture: istock

I had made it though six months of motherhood before I was mum-shamed.

It was the day after Michael Leunig had published 'that' cartoon depicting an apparently 'phone addicted' mother. I had briefly surveyed the drawing earlier that morning, not thinking too much of it - just another attempt at 'mother-bashing', I thought.

I had ventured into the city via train that afternoon, pram and six-month old daughter in tow. Waiting on the platform - brake on pram, pram parallel to tracks, thank you very much - I took a second to pick up my phone and respond to a text from my partner only to be approached by a middle-aged man who grunted at me "get off your phone".

A mobile provides a new mum with connection, communication and support. Picture: istock

I am pretty tough, but that one hurt.

Had I just been mum-shamed for using my phone?

I do not need to defend my actions, lord knows I do not have the time, but I am calling this one out.

Yes, I am a new mother. And yes, I use my phone in the presence of my infant child.

I use it when my daughter is asleep in her pram. I use it when I am breastfeeding. I use it when she's asleep in my arms. Because that is the reality of being a new parent - we have no time.

RELATED: Be a parent - not your child's personal assistant

My phone has become my lifeline. I use it to order our weekly grocery shop. I use it to book my daughter's vaccinations (much to the dismay of Leunig, who has drawn in defence of anti-vaxxers). And yes I use it to look at Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

My phone is also my connection to my mother's group. A group of new mother's who share the trials and tribulations of parenthood, while mitigating the isolation that comes with the world of being a new mother.

So much for ‘it takes a village’. It seems society just wants to pile on mums. Picture: istock

Yes, I use my phone in the presence of my child. But I am mindful of how long I use it for.

Your two-minute observation of a new mother on her phone is not a reflection of her attachment to her child or her ability to parent. So do not judge her. And the same goes with new fathers.

Leunig recently attempted to defend his view by relying on the work of renowned paediatrician Donald Winnicott. But here's the thing, Leunig and Winnicott could not be further apart. You see Winniott was extremely passionate about supporting mothers, whereas Leunig criticises.

RELATED: Never forget, people are kind

Being a new parent is bloody hard.

It seems ironic that it takes a village to raise a child, yet it is society that makes it so hard.

I do not profess to be a perfect mother. It's a balancing act. But in the words of Winnicott, I am a 'good enough' mother. My daughter's needs are met. She feels safe and secure.

My daughter is loved and she knows it. And hers is the only opinion that matters.

Fiona Halloran is a lawyer and mother.