The new traffic lights at Otto, Mountain and Gehrke Road intersection at Plainland have been turned on. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel
News

STOP-GO: Lockyer’s newest traffic lights are switched on

Ali Kuchel
15th Jan 2021 11:52 AM
THE Lockyer Valley’s newest traffic lights have been switched on today (Friday).

Two sets of traffic lights at Plainland have been introduced, one a pedestrian crossing, and a second at an intersection.

Electrical contractors J&P.Richardson turned on the lights on Friday shortly before midday.

The lights at the intersection of Otto, Mountain and Gehrke roads, at Plainland, are the fifth set of lights for the Lockyer Valley.

The new lights are one step closer to the completion of the region’s newest secondary college.

Sophia College, a catholic secondary school, is expected to welcome its inaugural students this month when school returns.

