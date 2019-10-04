‘Stop driving now’: 20,000 cars affected

More than 20,000 cars need urgent airbag replacements, including BMW’s E39 5-Series.

More than 20,000 cars need urgent airbag replacements, including BMW’s E39 5-Series.

The consumer watchdog has warned owners of 20,000 cars on Australian roads to stop driving them "immediately" due to a potentially deadly defect.

The 20,000 cars fitted with Takata airbags are already subject to a recall, but the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has now classified the vehicles as "critical" and says they shouldn't be driven until the explosive airbags are replaced.

Full list here: Takata airbags, is your car affected?

"Classification as 'critical' means manufacturers have assessed these airbags as being particularly unsafe. A Takata airbag misdeployment can result in death or serious injury, even in a minor collision," ACCC deputy chair Delia Rickard said.

More than 3.3 million Takata airbags have been replaced so far.

The terms of the recall mean drivers are entitled to have their car towed to the dealer for replacement, and may be entitled to a loan vehicle as well.

"We encourage all drivers to check if their vehicle is affected, even if they have checked before, and to act immediately to have their airbag replaced," Ms Rickard said.

DON'T DRIVE THESE CARS UNTIL THEY'RE FIXED

BMW (7909 vehicles affected)

• E39 5-Series (2002-2003)

• E46 3-Series (2001 - 2006)

• E53 X5 (2003)

HONDA (6043 vehicles affected)

• City (2012)

• CR-V (2011)

• Insight (2012-2013)

• Jazz (2012-2014)

• Jazz Hybrid (2012-2013)

• Civic (2006-2011)

• Legend (2007 - 2012)

• Accord (2001-2007)

• MDX (2003-2006)

MITSUBISHI (3254 vehicles)

• Triton (2007-2014)

HOLDEN

• Cruze (2010)

TOYOTA

• Echo (2003-2005)

• Rav4 (2003-2005)

Consumers can check whether their car is affected by contacting their carmaker or entering their vehicle identification number on their website, by visiting ProductSafety.gov.au, or IsMyAirbagSafe.com.au.

You can also text 0487 AIRBAG for more information.

The Takata airbag recall is the largest in Australian history, affecting millions of motorists.

More than 3 million airbags have already been replaced, but there are still another 483,071 that need fixing urgently.