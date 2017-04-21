Stoneman and Neumann to front CCC hearing

KYLIE BACKER: Blair MP Shayne Neumann holds up a sign showing his support for Division 4 councillor Kylie Stoneman before the 2016 election.

THREE down and at least three to go.

That is the state of play when it comes to Ipswich public figures and the Crime and Corruption Commission public hearing.

So far, Mayor Paul Pisasale, Cr Kerry Silver and Deputy Mayor Paul Tully have made an appearance at the hearing into the conduct of candidates at the 2016 logal government elections.

Today Cr Kylie Stoneman and Blair MP Shayne Neumann will face the hearing and it will be Springfield Land Corporation deputy-chairman Bob Sharpless' turn on Thursday, April 27.

The hearing wraps up the next day.

Ms Stoneman worked for the ALP's Mr Neumann before becoming a councillor and the Blair MP was vocal in his support for her prior to the 2016 election.

The CCC is expected to question the duo on what influence the ALP and Mr Neumann had in her election.

Mr Neumann is also set to receive questions on his own involvement behind the scenes in helping ALP members in their campaigns in 2016, and on what Labor Party resources were used to that end.

Next week several experts will appear to discuss ways forward to make the political process more transparent and build public trust.

Counsel assisting the inquiry, Glen Rice, addressed this point on day one of the hearing when he said one of the objectives of the process was to "examine strategies or reforms to prevent or decrease perceived corruption risks in relation to the conduct of candidates and third parties at local government elections".