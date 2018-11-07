Mysterious rocks found in canefield

Cardwell man Harry Berger with stones dug up on his property near Meunga Creek. The carvings on these stones were translated by Australian yowie expert Rex Gilroy at the Cardwell UFO festival to read "Behold the age of Baal. At this secret place within the temple all gather for our God Baal."

STONES heralding the coming of Canaan deity Baal, lord of rain and deriver of the demon Beelzebub, have been dug up in a Cardwell man's backyard.

Cane farmer Harry Berger and his wife Stephanie previously reported the finding of a pair of axe-heads believed to have belonged to yowies at the Cardwell UFO Festival last month.

According to Mr Berger, Australian yowie expert Rex Gilroy visited their property after the festival and noticed the carvings under the stones, which had been found near Meunga Creek.

Cardwell man Harry Berger with stones dug up on his property near Meunga Creek. The carvings have been filled in with chalk to make them more visible.

Mr Gilroy told them the carvings were of Phoenician script, highlighted them with chalk to make them more visible, and translated them to read "Behold the age of Baal. At this secret place within the temple all gather for our god Baal."

"I had no idea about that aspect of it, I was just surprised to find out they're in this region," Mr Berger said.

"When we started developing the property for cane-farming in 1996, we noticed some of the stones we dug up seemed like they weren't from the region.

"Rex told me they were likely gathered from old Polynesian temples by aborigines and used as offerings."

Cairns-based archaeologist Dr Alice Buhrich was sceptical.

"Thousands of stone axes and other Aboriginal tools have been found and collected from farms in the coastal lowlands from Cairns to Cardwell, including some very unusual tools that are found nowhere else in Australia," she said.

"The stone on the left (pictured) looks like a hafted axe head, based on the dimensions and rock type.

"The carvings appear to be over the top of the hafting, meaning it was first modified by Aboriginal people before the chalked up carvings were made.

"The rock on the right does not appear to be an Aboriginal tool."

Cardwell UFO festival organiser Thea Ormonde said it was interesting that Harry and Stephanie had found multiple rocks of unknown origin on their property.