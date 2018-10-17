'Stolen watches and a gold bar': Dealer faces more charges

IN THE DOCK: Wayne Steven Merrick pleaded guilty in the Ipswich Magistrates Court to more than two-dozen offences.

A DAD of five who trafficked ice and drugs worth more than $32,000 has returned to court to face more charges, including possessing 60 stolen watches.

Jailed by the Supreme Court on August 29 for four years and five months, Wayne Steven Merrick from Collingwood Park will not have to serve more jail time.

Instead, he will be still be eligible to begin his application for parole from May 22, 2019.

Appearing in custody in the dock of Ipswich Magistrates Court, Merrick pleaded guilty to more than two-dozen offences including; failing to stop for police; dangerous operation of a motor vehicle; unlawful use of a motor vehicle; stealing; possession of dangerous drugs; possession of tainted property; driving unlicensed and drug-related offences.

Merrick pleaded to having tainted property at Ipswich on July 22, 2017 - a gold bracelet and two watches; possession of tainted property - more than 60 watches and jewellery in September 2016; possession of methylamphetamine, scales, clip seal bags and a pipe and having the drug liquid fantasy.

Defence lawyer James Wallace said Merrick grew up in a violent household and began using drugs at 16.

"He had no idea how far-reaching the consequences would be on the rest of his life," he said.

"He thought it would be a bit of fun when first introduced to it. From cannabis, he went on the methylamphetamines."

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said Merrick had 14.2g of liquid fantasy in September 2016 and 1.3g of methylamphetamine.

"You had 60, 80 watches and 10 women's rings and a 1oz gold bar, two ladies' purses, and figurines," she said.

Ms Sturgess said Merrick was driving a stolen Toyota Hilux that had a tracking device and police set up stingers.

"Your history makes very depressing reading Mr Merrick," she said.

He was sentenced to 12 months' jail, eligible for parole from May 22, 2019.

Merrick was sentenced by the Supreme Court in Brisbane for trafficking ice and for supplying the opioid medication buprenorphine, and supplying a weapon.

The Crown said Merrick supplied drugs to 28 people with 58 incidents.