Police Car in Broadbeach on the Gold Coast of Australia
News

Stolen vehicles Ipswich

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
8th Jul 2020 2:00 PM
Police are urging residents to secure their homes, vehicles and all equipment to avoid opportunistic thefts after a vehicle was reported stolen yesterday.

A blue Toyota Rav4 station wagon with registration 383YFQ was reported stolen yesterday.

Police are advising residents to lock and secure garages and secure all equipment at all times as thieves target keys, mobile phones and cash left in plain view within homes and vehicles.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via www.crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

