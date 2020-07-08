Stolen vehicles Ipswich

Police Car in Broadbeach on the Gold Coast of Australia

Police are urging residents to secure their homes, vehicles and all equipment to avoid opportunistic thefts after a vehicle was reported stolen yesterday.

A blue Toyota Rav4 station wagon with registration 383YFQ was reported stolen yesterday.

Police are advising residents to lock and secure garages and secure all equipment at all times as thieves target keys, mobile phones and cash left in plain view within homes and vehicles.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via www.crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.