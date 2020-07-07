Stolen vehicles in Ipswich

Police are urging Ipswich residents to secure their homes, vehicles and all equipment to avoid opportunistic thefts after three cars were reported as stolen to the police.

A blue Hyundai Kona registration 007YZR and a black Holden commodore ute registration 2LO0S3 and a silver Kia Cerato sedan registration 535ZIB have been reported as stolen to the police in the past two days.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via www.crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.