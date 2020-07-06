Stolen vehicles in Ipswich

Police are urging residents to secure their homes, vehicles and all equipment to avoid opportunistic thefts after two vehicles were reported stolen yesterday.

A white Kia Cerato Hatchback registration 599ZHL and a grey Volkswagen hatchback registration 606KDL were reported stolen yesterday to police.

Police advise Ipswich residents to not leave your spare keys on your key rings for your house or other vehicles that opportunistic offenders could access.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reportin g.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via www.crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.