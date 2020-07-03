Menu
Police Car in Broadbeach on the Gold Coast of Australia
News

STOLEN VEHICLES: Have you seen these cars?

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
3rd Jul 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police are urging residents to secure their homes, vehicles and all equipment to avoid opportunistic thefts after two vehicles were reported stolen yesterday.

A white Holden Barina hatchback registration 123ZTJ and a black Holden Commodore sedan registration 269ZQL were reported as stolen.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via www.crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

