Generic images of Queensland Police vehicles, police tape and police uniform
Crime

Stolen ute leads police on perilous pursuit through Ipswich

Lachlan Mcivor
18th Apr 2021 8:00 AM
AN Ipswich man in his 20s has been charged with a number of serious offences after he crashed a stolen Toyota HiLux into two police cars while being pursued by authorities on Saturday night.

Police will allege that just after 9.30pm the stolen ute was seen in the carpark of a licensed premises in Queen Street in Goodna before it sped away.

The ute was stolen from a Silkstone address on Thursday night.

The car was tracked by Polair as it allegedly drove in a dangerous manner around a number of residential streets in Goodna and Redbank Plains.

Police successfully deployed a tyre deflation device in an attempt stop the ute.

But the driver continued driving in a dangerous manner before hitting two police vehicles and crashing on Redbank Plains Road.

Police say the driver, a 23-year-old from North Booval, was then taken into custody without incident.

The man has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, possessing dangerous drugs, receiving tainted property, offences involving registration certificates, breach of bail, failure to appear in accordance with undertaking and stealing.

He will appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday.

The two police cars sustained minor damage.

Ipswich Queensland Times

