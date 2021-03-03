Menu
CCTV footage shows two juveniles in the Best Friends Pets West Ipswich pet shop moments before snakes are stolen.
News

STOLEN SNAKES: Pythons yet to be found after Ipswich theft

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
3rd Mar 2021 3:30 PM
TWO snakes are missing after they were allegedly stolen from an Ipswich pet shop.

Police are investigating reports the two small pythons were removed from a pet shop on Brisbane St.

It is understood two teenagers were in the shop on Monday afternoon.

While cages were being cleaned, the pair allegedly took two snakes and left the store.

Best Friends Pets West Ipswich owner Darren Richards said he had reported the matter to police.

He said the snakes were hatchling stimson pythons.

A Queensland Police Service Spokeswoman said police had received the report that two snakes were stolen from the shop about 2.30pm.

“The offenders have been described by the informant to police as two teenage boys,” the spokeswoman said.

“Nobody has been charged.”

She confirmed police were continuing to investigate.

