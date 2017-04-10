STOLEN: Police join search for missing cows, calves

Police are looking for information about the disappearance of six cows and six calves or weaners from a property west of Ipswich.

POLICE are looking for information about the disappearance of six cows and six calves or weaners from a property west of Ipswich.

The cows and calves are believed to have been stolen between March 1 and April 5 from the Callemondah property, at Moorang near Rosevale.

The six cows are mixed Brahman and Droughtmaster and the six calves or weaners are Charolais cross and belong to the stolen cows and look similar to the picture.

The cows and calves or weaners are all identifiable by the brand on off side rump "lazy C under angle holding water dot".

Police are looking for information about the disappearance of six cows and six calves or weaners from a property west of Ipswich. Contributed

Inquiries in the local area have failed to find the cattle and police appeal for people who have any information in relation to the stolen cows and calves to contact police.

Anyone with information which could assist police with their investigations should contact the Forest Hill Stock and Rural Crime Investigation Squad on 5465 4200 or mobile 0428 741 098.