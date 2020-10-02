Menu
Stolen motorbike loaded into maxi taxi while owner exercises

Ross Irby
2nd Oct 2020 2:00 PM
WHEN a motorcycle owner left his wheels parked outside the gym, he didn’t realise a potential thief was eyeing him off.

Police were called after the owner left he gym and realised his bike was gone, but a check of CCTV footage showed the thieves at work.

The evidence revealed the bike was pushed into the back of maxi taxi by two males, before being driven away.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard a pair of white sneakers later led police back to one of the offenders.

On Friday, Brayden James Maxwell Battison, 19, from Raceview, pleaded guilty to committing fraud on July 15 at Oxley ($72.80 taxi fare); stealing fuel on March 28 in Molendinar; and being in unlawful possession of a motorcycle at Booval on July 21.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Bridie O’Shea said the man left his motorbike outside the Booval shops at 6.30pm and returned at 8.45pm to find it was gone.

Snr Const. O’Shea said an overweight male with a large tattoo on his right shin was depicted on security footage loitering near the motorcycle at 8pm.

The court heard a Maxi taxi arrived and two males pushed the bike into the back.

The taxi drove the two males and the motorcycle to a house in Raceview.

Snr Const. O’Shea said on July 27 at 10.40pm police went to a Raceview house and saw a pair of white Nike shoes that matched the shoes worn by one offender in the Booval CCTV footage.

Bail was refused with Battison’s lawyer Christy Louden asking for his sentence to be adjourned to October 7.

