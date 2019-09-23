Stolen credit card used for shopping spree

A YOUNG man with a growing rap sheet for crime blew nearly $500 in a few hours after apparently finding a stranger's stolen credit card in a shopping centre.

But Tyler Turner was soon arrested and put into jail.

Going before Ipswich Magistrates Court, Turner, 22, from Inala, pleaded guilty to two dozen charges including 10 counts of fraud on February 27; possession of dangerous drugs on April 4; receiving tainted property - a bankcard on February 27; unlawful possession of stolen property; driving a motor vehicle when never held a licence on March 13; possession of items used in connection with a drug offence; breaching bail; and failing to appear at court.

Prosecutor Acting Sergeant Bernard Elmore said for a young man Turner had a less than enviable criminal history that included 20 drug related matters.

He'd been on a suspended jail sentence for a failing to appear at court offence, with two more fresh charges.

Police sought three month jail terms on each of these.

For the offence of receiving a stolen credit card which he then used, Sgt Elmore sought a jail term of 12 to 15 months - with a total head sentence of 18 months.

Turner could serve some of the time with parole after four months, or with regard to his young age get immediate release.

Turner used the credit card to buy goods in shops at Redbank Plaza including a tobacconist, a clothes store, food from Coles and alcohol from Liquorland - all up totalling $468.14.

The drug was 6.7 grams of crystal substance - identified as methamphetamine found in his bedroom.

Defence lawyer Mathew Fairclough said both Turner's mother and his grandmother were in court.

He said he would not argue that a previous suspended sentence be activated.

He explained Turner's offending as essentially a drug relapse, saying Turner "welcomed the prospect of strict supervision as this was the best way to hopefully avoid any further relapse".

He said Turner appeared to be motivated.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler said Turner had spent 41 days in custody and his history for someone so young "alarming".

Turner was sentenced to nine months jail for the drug offence, with three months jail for receiving the stolen credit card, and lesser penalties on other charges. For unlicensed driving he was fined $300, and licence disqualified three months. He received a total of 15 months with immediate parole.