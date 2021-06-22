Menu
Two cavoodles from New South Wales have been reunited with their owner after becoming embroiled in a strange Gold Coast caper.
Crime

Stolen cavoodles ‘used to pay debt’

by Lea Emery
22nd Jun 2021 5:41 AM
A builder has been fined for giving away two stolen puppies that were put in his backyard to repay a debt.

Joel Thomas Handford pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court on Monday to receiving stolen property - two pure-bred cavoodles.

The pups were taken from a Tyalgum home on November 29 last year, the court was told.

Detectives with the cavoodles found on the Gold Coast.
They were put in Handford's backyard and found in another Gold Coast home about five weeks later.

Police investigations found that Handford had given the puppies to their new owner.

They were seized by police and taken back to their owner across the border.

The cavoodles were in good health at the time.

Defence lawyer Michael Gatenby, of Gatenby Criminal Lawyers, said Handford had been owed money.

"Somebody has seen fit to take possession of the dogs," he said.

Mr Gatenby said when Handford found the dogs in his yard he wanted "nothing to do with it" so he gave the dogs away for no reward.

Joel Thomas Handford leaves Southport Court. Picture: Lea Emery
"He has not engaged in nor did he seek out the taking of the dogs," he said.

Magistrate Grace Kahlert said she accepted Handford came into possession of the dogs as a gift.

"The dogs are obviously valuable and have been returned to the person who owned them in New South Wales," she said.

Magistrate Kahlert fined him $400.

 

 

