Stolen card used to buy cigarettes

JESSE English used a stolen bankcard to buy goods including cigarettes at an Ipswich service station.

He spent $64.69 but was caught out on CCTV.

English, 20, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to possession of tainted property at Redbank on April 5; and fraud.

The bankcard's owner said it was stolen when his car was broken into about 3.30am on April 4.

English told police he stayed at a mate's house and was given the Mastercard to buy cigarettes.

Magistrate Dona MacCallum fined English $400 and ordered he pay $64.69 restitution to the man.