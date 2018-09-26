Menu
Stolen caravan dislodges from trailer and clips roof of units on corner of Taylor and Tor streets Toowoomba. Wednesday, 26th Sep, 2018.
Stolen caravan dislodges from trailer and clips roof of units on corner of Taylor and Tor streets Toowoomba. Wednesday, 26th Sep, 2018. Nev Madsen
Stolen caravan disintegrated as it slips from trailer

Tara Miko
by
26th Sep 2018 8:44 AM

TWO people are in custody and a police officer was injured after chaotic scenes on Toowoomba streets early this morning.

A heavy police presence swarmed on the intersection of Tor and Taylor Sts about 7.20am after a caravan disconnected from a trailer and into the front yard of a unit complex in Newtown.

The caravan was destroyed on impact with items and debris strewn across the front yard at the busy intersection.

Investigations are ongoing but initial reports indicate the caravan, being towed by a Toyota Prado, was stolen from Westbrook earlier today.

The 4WD was found dumped at another location and two people, believed to be women, were taken into custody.

A police officer was reportedly injured in the incident. The officer's injuries were not immediately known.

Investigations are continuing.

