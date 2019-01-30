Stolen car trip caught on camera

A TEENAGER was caught out when CCTV footage at a shopping centre picked up a glimpse of him driving a stolen vehicle.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard the keys to two vehicles were taken from a Lowood home, with both vehicles also stolen.

The following day, one of those two vehicles was later filmed at a Brisbane shopping centre, with the driver identified as Thomas Preston, who was then later charged.

Thomas Lee Preston, 18, from Lowood, pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a motor vehicle on January 7 at Indooroopilly; and entering premises with intent on December 20, 2018.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said an unknown person entered the Lowood home on the night of January 6 and took car keys from a shelf.

The sets of keys were to a blue Hyundai Santa Fe, and a white Hyundai i30.

Sgt Caldwell said the white Hyundai i30 was seen at 10.30am on January 7 at the Indooroopilly shopping centre.

CCTV showed Preston driving the car.

A passenger was also identified. Preston was located by police on January 8 at the Lowood Tavern.

Sgt Caldwell said in a separate incident two males, one identified as Preston, were seen at 9.30pm inside a parked Ford Ranger on December 20.

Defence lawyer Alexis Oxley said Preston was a labourer and instructed that he was affected by alcohol at the time.

A friend had come to his house in the car.

His guilty plea was made on the basis that he was not the one who stole the car.

Magistrate Andy Cridland ordered Preston to complete a 15-month probation order.