Stolen car the straw to break farmer’s back

A farmer’s car was stolen from his Cooran property.

THE wife of a farmer who had his car stolen while moving a calf on his property says the theft could be the "straw to break the camel's back".

Police are still searching for Phil and Brenda Nancarrow's white 2008 Toyota Prado after it was stolen from their 80ha Cooran property on Saturday afternoon.

The drought-stricken farmers have been forking out $350 for cattle feed each week and had been unable to cover their LandCruiser for theft.

They are now relying on their 1985 "old farm ute" while hope dwindles for their stolen car to be found in one piece.

"We're going to have to sell the farm," Mrs Nancarrow said.

Mr Nancarrow watched as an opportunist wearing a yellow T-shirt took off with the car which contained keys for the gates and shed.

Ms Nancarrow was informed by police on Monday morning that the snorkel and roof racks belonging to the car had been found.

"Precious" belongings and damaged panel parts had been located in Hervey Bay on Sunday.

Detective Senior Constable Todd Korac, from Noosa's Criminal Investigation Branch, said police now had reason to believe the car could be in the Brisbane area.

The registration number is 135RLS.

To report information related to this incident contact Policelink on 131 444.