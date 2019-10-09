Stolen car collector put back in jail

A THIEF busted with a pile of stolen cars and motorbikes stashed in an underground carpark was labelled a "collector” by police.

Appearing in Ipswich Magistrates Court, 40-year-old Peter Tydd was alleged to have come into the possession of stolen cars, utes and motorcycles between May and July.

He was sprung by police when he stepped out of a stolen Mitsubishi Triton ute in a secure carpark. Parked beside the Triton were a stolen Toyota Yaris, two stolen motorcycles and stolen registration plates.

Peter Thomas Tydd, from Inala, pleaded guilty to more than two dozen charges ranging from unlawful use of stolen motor vehicles; unlawful possession of stolen motor vehicles; receiving tainted property; driving when disqualified; drug driving; motor vehicle registration offences; possession of dangerous drugs (methylamphetamine) and drug utensils; possession of house breaking implements; and unlawful possession of suspected stolen property.

Prosecutor Acting Sergeant Bernard Elmore said Tydd was also found with housebreaking implements including tools and balaclavas.

The charges included the unlawful use of an Audi that went missing form Sandford on June 27; a red Holden Commodore ute that was stolen in Caboolture on May 5, the Triton ute that was stolen from Murrumba Downs on May 13, and unlawful possession of a Honda CBR 900 RR stolen from Windsor, a Honda CBR 500 stolen from Biggera Waters, and a Kawasaki stolen from Kangaroo Point.

"He was unlawfully collecting stolen vehicles, disguising them and using them,” he said.

Defence lawyer Jason Voight said Tydd lived in Inala, suffered from long-term anxiety and was an ice addict.

Tydd had been held in custody 75 days before his appearance in the dock before Magistrate Virginia Sturgess.

Ms Sturgess said there were 20 offences occurring between May and July this year, and the stolen vehicles had been taken during burglaries.

Tydd was sentenced to 15 months' jail, and to lesser concurrent jail terms, with parole after he serve five months.

He was fined $1000, with his licence disqualified 27 months. The sentence was backdated, with Tydd to be released four days before Christmas.