Stolen BMW used to raid liquor store

A BMW owner snoozing inside his car late at night was kicked out by a bunch of thugs who stole his luxury car.

The BMW was then used in a raid on a liquor store, an Ipswich court heard.

One of the offenders in the liquor thefts was a Richlands dad Brian Robinson who fled from police but was found hiding under a stranger's house.

Prosecutor, Senior Constable Carl Spargo said a black 2018 model BMW was stolen by a group of males just before 10pm from a university carpark at Southport on May 3.

The driver was asleep inside when three males suddenly opened the car doors.

Following an altercation, the three males stole his car keys and drove off leaving him in the carpark.

The next day police saw the stolen BMW at Booval and began to follow.

Brian Titia-Hoe Brendan Robinson, 26, from Richlands, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to stealing alcohol at Sunnybank Hills on May 4; and unlawful use of 2018 model BMW at Redbank Plains on May 4.

There was no evidence before the court that he had been involved in the theft of the BMW.

Sen-Const Spargo said police spotted the the BMW near the Racehorse Hotel, they followed it to a Caltex service station at Redbank Plains.

It was driven at speed and on to the wrong side of the road.

A police helicopter tracked the stolen car and stingers were deployed.

The tyres were punctured and deflated but the driver (not Robinson) drove with damaged tyres until finally stopping. Five males fled the BMW.

Four were caught but Robinson was tracked down, hiding in a garage under a house in Phillips St.

Sen-Const Spargo said that in the theft of alcohol, three males got out of the BMW and walked into the Star Liquor store at noon.

The thieves (including Robinson) picked up cartons of alcohol including Woodstock beers, Vodka Cruisers and stubbies of Jack Daniels and left without stopping to pay.

Then drove off in the BMW. Which then led to the police pursuit and deployment of the stingers.

Brian Robinson front Ipswich court after he kick a BMW owner out of his car, stole the car and went on to steal booze from a bottleshop. Ross Irby

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said Robinson (pictured above) works casually as a container unloader.

"He is 26 and clearly should know better," Mr Fairclough said.

"He lives with his parents and is the father of four children. One lives with him."

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said the offences were very serious - "surprising, seeing a man of your age involved".

Ms Sturgess said the police chase took up costly police resources with Polair and stingers.

And involved the likely trashing of the stolen car by the way it was driven.

"You are one of the three who entered the liquor store and stole alcohol," Ms Sturgess said.

"You are said not to be the driver in a police chase but it is extremely serious to have been involved. And there had been a violent theft of a car.

"Very unusual for a man of your age at 26 to have got yourself involved. You do not have the benefit of youth or naive stupidity."

Ms Sturgess said she would sentence Robinson to a suspended jail term - "to remind you of the risk you take to be involved in such stupid conduct".

Robinson was sentenced to six months' jail for the unlawful use offence, and two months' jail (concurrent) for stealing the alcohol.

The sentences were suspended for 18 months.