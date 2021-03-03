STOLEN AUDI: ‘Some bloke at the pub gave it to me’

A man caught driving a stolen Audi told police the vehicle was given to him by a nice man he had met at the pub.

An Ipswich court this week heard police suspicions were raised when they saw the Audi bearing fake number plates made from paper.

Appearing from jail via video-link, Liam Michael McGuin, 29, from Richlands, pleaded guilty to receiving tainted property; unlawful use of a motor vehicle on December 2, 2020; and registration offences involving false plates at Swanbank.

Prosecutor Sergeant Matt Donnelly said the black Audi was reported stolen from Ashmore on the Gold Coast.

Police spotted it at Redbank Plains at 7pm on December 2.

“He says he was given the key by an unknown male at the Victory Hotel. He declined to say anything further,” Sgt Donnelly said.

Defence lawyer Mr Rangihuna argued for McGuin’s immediate release to parole, saying the defendant’s partner was pregnant.

Mr Rangihuna said McGuin began using illicit drugs, which caused his mental health to deteriorate, and last year he spent time in rehabilitation.

Magistrate Terry Duroux noted McGuin was already subject to a court order.

“Apparently people go to the Victory Hotel and give out keys to motor vehicles,” Mr Duroux said.

“At least it apparently came back in one piece. It seems it was undamaged.”

Mr Duroux noted McGuin’s criminal history included a three-year jail term handed down at Brisbane Supreme Court in October 2017.

In 2015, McGuin received a probation order for crimes including fraud.

A more recent matter was a nine-month jail order imposed in 2019 by a Richlands court for forgery and receiving stolen property offences.

Mr Duroux sentenced McGuin to nine months jail for unlawful use, and six months jail for receiving.

Taking into account that he went back into custody on December 7, McGuin was given immediate parole.