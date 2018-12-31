Menu
Stolen Audi A4 clocks speeds above 130km/h during hwy chase

31st Dec 2018 8:29 AM | Updated: 9:17 AM

POLICE have charged four people after they allegedly stole a vehicle from a Silkstone residence earlier last night.

It will be alleged at 9pm one of the group entered a Silkstone house and stole car keys from the kitchen bench. A 2005 Audi A4 hatchback was then stolen from the carport at the front of the house.

At 9.20pm police observed the stolen car travelling westbound on the Warrego Highway at speeds above 130km/hr.

Tyre deflation devices were successfully deployed at Plainland and the vehicle continued on the highway for approximately 24km before it stopped at Grantham.

Four males were taken into custody.

A 17-year-old Silkstone boy has been charged with two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and unlicenced driving and one count each of burglary, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of a knife in a public place, stealing and evade police.

A 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy both from Silkstone have been charged with one count each of burglary and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

A 20-year-old Harristown man has been charged with one count each of burglary, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and possession of tainted property. He will appear at the Ipswich Magistrates Court today, December 31.

burglary editors picks speeding unlicenced driving vehicle theft
Ipswich Queensland Times

