Stolen teddies found in ‘mass grave’

TEDDY bears stolen from an advertising display at Kapunda have been recovered from a "mass grave" only a few kilometres from the country town.

The five missing teddies were discovered intact early Thursday morning on the side of a road and are now safe, returned to the arms of their owner Alex Boes.

However, at the scene, other bears weren't so lucky - decapitated and severely damaged some time between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning during the bizarre attack.

The plush toys were part of a circus-themed advertising campaign for Kapunda Mechanical Repairs, which had been set up on Main St for about 18 months.

Photos of the teddys, part of a shifting installation of stuffed toys in Kapunda, arranged in their pose just before the vandalism Picture: Alex Boes / Facebook The aftermath of the vandalism with the three remaining bears left torn and damaged. Picture: Alex Boes

Mr Boes, a mechanic and creator of the display, said he hoped the bears would be back in action soon.

"I had a phone call this morning from one of my clients and he said, 'we found a mass grave about 3km out of the town'," Mr Boes told The Advertiser.

"So five of my teddies were in a mass grave so we went out and we retrieved them. They were just dumped there, but I call it a mass grave. They were all unharmed.

"The ones that were damaged are being repaired at the moment, several people have actually volunteered to sew their heads back on."

The mysterious attack was made more creepy because of a sinister note left at the scene.

The sinister photo left at the scene of the vandalism Picture: Alex Boes

"If you go down to the woods today you're sure of a big surprise," the note read.

"If you go down to the woods today you had better go in disguise."

Not far from the note, a decapitated teddy bear head was stuck on the aerial of a Suzuki which is adorned with advertising for the mechanics.

"It's been a weird ride," Mr Boes said.

"I just can't believe it, I don't know if it's a little scary. People do things like decapitate teddies in the main street and I'm thinking: 'what are these people capable of'.

"(But) we're happy and we'll get them back out there as soon as we can."

Local police have been notified of the vandalism.

Mr Boes said the teddies had appeared in a variety of scenarios around the town since he bought them from a shop in Gawler.

The teddies started their life sitting inside a small Suzuki parked down the Main Street.

However, they soon branched out and could be seen jump starting the Suzuki before they started to make their presence known at local land marks.