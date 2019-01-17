Stolen 4WD and police car collide in Ipswich pursuit
A DRIVER is in custody after a police pursuit involving a stolen vehicle in Bundamba this morning.
Police report the chase began on Bognuda St at 8.40am.
Stingers were deployed during the pursuit leaving the four-wheel-drive driving on its rims.
The vehicle eventually ended up colliding with a police car before crashing into a fence near Bundamba Racecourse at 9.15am.
It is believed there was only minor paint damage to the police car.
The male driver was arrested and taken to the Ipswich Watchhouse.
There are no reports of injuries.
Ipswich detectives are investigating.