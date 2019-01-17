Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Car drives into fence at racetrack
Crime

Stolen 4WD and police car collide in Ipswich pursuit

Greg Osborn
by
17th Jan 2019 11:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRIVER is in custody after a police pursuit involving a stolen vehicle in Bundamba this morning.

Police report the chase began on Bognuda St at 8.40am.

Stingers were deployed during the pursuit leaving the four-wheel-drive driving on its rims.

The vehicle eventually ended up colliding with a police car before crashing into a fence near Bundamba Racecourse at 9.15am.

A police detective at the scene of a traffic incident at Bundamba Racecourse this morning.
A police detective at the scene of a traffic incident at Bundamba Racecourse this morning. Rob Williams

It is believed there was only minor paint damage to the police car.

The male driver was arrested and taken to the Ipswich Watchhouse.

There are no reports of injuries.

Ipswich detectives are investigating.

A car drove through a fence at the Ipswich Racetrack on Thursday morning.
A car drove through a fence at the Ipswich Racetrack on Thursday morning. Rob Williams
bundamba ipswich crime police pursuits
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Angry bank customer bites guard after cash withdrawal fail

    premium_icon Angry bank customer bites guard after cash withdrawal fail

    Crime HE also challenged another customer to a fight, before the security officer gave chase.

    Largest solar grid serves up world record brekky roll effort

    premium_icon Largest solar grid serves up world record brekky roll effort

    Offbeat Primo will use its 9700 panels to attempt a brekky rolls record

    Work starts on 925-home estate near Deebing Creek mission

    premium_icon Work starts on 925-home estate near Deebing Creek mission

    Property The spot will be open to the public for the first time in 103 years

    Fardon victim’s terror: ‘He could be anywhere’

    premium_icon Fardon victim’s terror: ‘He could be anywhere’

    News Fardon will not be monitored by a GPS tracker