Stolen 4WD and police car collide in Ipswich pursuit

Car drives into fence at racetrack

A DRIVER is in custody after a police pursuit involving a stolen vehicle in Bundamba this morning.

Police report the chase began on Bognuda St at 8.40am.

Stingers were deployed during the pursuit leaving the four-wheel-drive driving on its rims.

The vehicle eventually ended up colliding with a police car before crashing into a fence near Bundamba Racecourse at 9.15am.

A police detective at the scene of a traffic incident at Bundamba Racecourse this morning. Rob Williams

It is believed there was only minor paint damage to the police car.

The male driver was arrested and taken to the Ipswich Watchhouse.

There are no reports of injuries.

Ipswich detectives are investigating.