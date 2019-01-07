Menu
Matthew Tomlinson is the new Katter Australian Party candidate for the seat of Wright. Cassandra Miller
Politics

Stockman signs up for shot at seat of Wright

7th Jan 2019 5:27 PM
BEAUDESERT born and raised stockman Matthew Tomlinson has thrown his rather hard-to-miss hat into the ring to become the new Katter's Australian Party candidate for Wright.

KAP State Leader Robbie Katter was in Beaudesert yesterday to officially launch the party's newest candidate for the seat, which also covers Boonah, Harrisville, Gatton and Laidley.

Mr Tomlinson boasts a farming upbringing and has previously worked as a stockman, and says he knows the struggles everyday Australians face in the current economy and believes he can help deliver the necessary adjustments to ease those burdens.

Mr Tomlinson said he would be campaigning for better infrastructure development in the Wright electorate, including a proper highway from Beaudesert to Brisbane, improving public transport available in the area and supporting more schools for the region.

He promised to also be the voice for farmers in the electorate, who are "under-represented and heavily restricted by bureaucracy and green-tape".

 

Matthew Tomlinson has thrown his hat into the ring to become the new Katter Australian Party candidate for the seat of Wright. Contributed
