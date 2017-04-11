Stocking disguise no help in failed Goodna robbery

A STOCKING stretched over an armed robber's face was not enough to hide his identity.

As soon as Brendyn Scott Bliss' victim saw him standing in his living room brandishing a baseball bat, he recognised the intruder as his former house mate.

Bliss, 21, asked the 64-year-old man to borrow his ute the day before Bliss stormed the man's Goodna home in June last year, but the man refused.

Bliss, with a stocking over his head and with a baseball bat in hand, went to the man's house early in the morning and kicked in the door.

The victim was woken and saw Bliss standing in his living room, where the pair wrestled and Bliss hit the man in the ribs with the bat and made threats to kill him.

Bliss snatched the man's keys and ran away.

The next day, when the victim was in hospital recovering form his injuries on a morphine drip, Bliss returned to his home and stole his ute.

It was found at Coomera a week later with false number plates.

Bliss pleaded guilty in Ipswich District Court on Friday to four charges stemming from the incident.

Crown prosecutor Ben Jackson said "at the time, his life was frankly out of control".

The court heard Bliss had a "horrible" ice addiction and used up to 1.7g a day at the time of the offending.

Bliss pleaded guilty to one count each of break and enter at night with intent while armed, assault occasioning bodily harm while armed, robbery while armed and with personal violence, and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Judge Dennis Lynch said the crime was "a serious example of a home invasion and robbery".

Judge Lynch sentenced him to four years imprisonment with parole eligibility in January next year.