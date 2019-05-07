Stirring farewell for dynamic tea duo

Dell Jarvis and Jan Grieve are looking forward to thier final Biggest Morning Tea to be held at the Ipswich Showgrounds on May 23.

BEREAVED Jan Grieve has sampled a cuppa in Ipswich for two decades while raising much-needed cash for Australia's Biggest Morning Tea.

Mrs Grieve planned the morning tea fundraiser after losing daughter Kim to bowel cancer in 1997.

Australia's Biggest Morning Tea helps fund research and treatment for thousands of Australians undergoing treatment.

Sadly, Mrs Grieve and her friend Del Jarvis, who also lost a daughter to cancer, will hang up their cups this year after their final morning tea at the Ipswich Showgrounds on Thursday, May 23.

"It's just getting to be a little too much,” Mrs Grieve said tearfully.

"We have had a wonderful time doing it and have received lots of support, but with this being my 20th event, I thought now was the time to go.

"I'm leaving on a high but I will still be going to a morning tea in the future.”

Mrs Grieve has raised an impressive $60,000 for the Australian Cancer Council.

"We started off small, with just a few hundred dollars,” she said.

"But since we moved to the showgrounds, it got bigger and bigger.

"It really has been wonderful to do this and raise that much money.

"I know the Cancer Council is very appreciative of that money. I have seen all the good work it does for cancer patients and their families.

"How could you not do something like this, knowing you are helping a great cause.”

Both ladies wish for a big turnout for their last hurrah.

"We will have lots of entertainment on the day, like country singers and dance performances,” Mrs Grieve said.

"Everyone will also receive a free gift on entry. I have already wrapped about 200 or so of those gifts.

"There will also be lots of raffles. I have got some great prizes from the community.

"And of course there will be a very lovely morning tea for you to enjoy.”

Entry is $10 for adults and $8 for concession, with all funds being donated to help find a cure for cancer.

The doors will open at 9am for a 9.30am start.

This event is held on the official day of Australia's Biggest Morning Tea, but if you would like to host an event, you can do so anytime.

Log on to www.australiasbiggest morningtea.com.au for more.