Queensland Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe says he won’t be rushed into a decision. Picture: AAP/Dave Hunt
Council News

Minister tight-lipped over Council’s future

by Sarah Vogler
29th May 2018 2:06 PM
LOCAL Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe says he has read Ipswich City Council's response to his show cause notice as to why the Council should not be sacked amid growing corruption allegations.

But the Minister remains tight lipped over speculation he intends to issue a new show notice within days under his new sacking powers allowing him to dismiss the Council "in the public interest".

"I have read the show cause response and am considering it and other materials further. I will be doing that properly, deliberately and in cognisance of the requirements of the Local Government Act,' he said.

Mr Hinchliffe said his decision would be timely but he would not be rushed.

"I am very conscious that the residents and the citizens of Ipswich want to know what is going on going forward."

Ipswich City Council forwarded its response to Mr Hinchliffe last week after it was given 21 days to plead its case as to why administrators should not be brought in.

So far 15 people linked to the Council are facing more than 70 charges.

The Minister has previously indicated he would take at least seven days to consider the Council's response before taking any further action.

ipswich city council qld politics

