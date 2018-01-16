It’s about to get ‘stinking hot’

Forecast maximum temperatures for Thursday will be well into the Forties in some areas. Picture: Sky News Weather

ENJOY the milder temperatures while you can because Australia's major cities are once again set to scorch with the mercury shooting past the 40C mark.

Melbourne and Canberra are likely to see 38C, Adelaide 41C and parts of Sydney a blistering 44C as the week continues.

"Thursday is when it gets stinking hot and it will stay hot well into next week," Sky News Weather meteorologist Tristan Meyers told news.com.au.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast a heatwave across much of Australia's south east from Thursday affecting Sydney, Brisbane, Canberra, Melbourne and Adelaide. The heatwave will be severe across much of New South Wales and extreme in southern parts of the state close to Canberra.

The Bureau defines a heatwave as three or more days of unusually high maximum and minimum temperatures compared to the average for that area and time of year.

A heatwave is forecast across much of SE Australia later this week. Picture: Bureau of Meteorology

"We've seen so many heatwaves and now we're in for yet another one with temperatures rising across broad areas of South Australia, NSW and Victoria above 40C. The heat is well and truly back," said Mr Meyers.

"We'll see a severe intensity heatwave gripping South Australia by Wednesday which will push temperatures on Thursday to 41C." The hot weather will then roll eastwards.

The culprit is a high pressure system sliding across the continent into the Tasman Sea, with the northerly wind dragging heat from the outback toward the south east.

However, it's likely the highs will fall just shy of the record busting 47C high recorded in Penrith, western Sydney, earlier this month.

"There is a bit of a silver lining and that is that last time we had this intensity of heat it led to a severe to catastrophic fire danger. While it will be comparably hot, and it looks like we'll see elevated fire danger, it won't be as bad as previously as the winds aren't as strong," Mr Meyers said.

The heat will dissipate in many areas into Sunday, but less so in NSW.

"Unfortunately for Sydney and NSW it looks like it will some time before we see relief from the hot weather."

Across the country temperatures are on the rise. Picture: Bureau of Meteorology

WHEN THE HEAT WILL HIT YOUR CITY

SYDNEY

A mild start to the week, with temperatures in the mid 20s (30C in the west), will crank up as the weekend nears. A high of 30C in the CBD on Thursday will increase to 33C on the weekend. In Penrith and Richmond, in the city's western suburbs, it'll be hotter still. Expect 34C on Wednesday, 40C on Thursday and then a whopping 44C on Friday and Saturday.

CANBERRA

Starting off around 26C it'll be a hot end to the week in the capital, rising to 35C on Thursday and 38C on Friday and into the weekend. A possible storm on Saturday.

MELBOURNE

Steadily rising from 27C on Tuesday to a high of 38C on Thursday and into Friday, before a cooler spell comes through on Saturday bringing the thermometer down to 24C.

HOBART

At 21C on Tuesday, it's almost a chilly to start to the week in Tassie but the Apple Isle will thaw out. This week's hottest day will be Thursday with highs of around 29C and 27C on Friday. But, just in time for the weekend, the highs will then slide back to the early 20s and the clouds will block out the sun. Sorry.

ADELAIDE

We've got one word for you Adelaide - hot. In fact we have three: hot, hot, hot. This week's going to be a scorcher. Tuesday, one of the coolest of the week, will be north of 30C. A sweltering 36C on Wednesday will rise to 41C on Thursday followed by 36C on Friday. Slip, slap, slop South Australia.

PERTH

Compared to the east, Western Australia is going to have a relatively mild week. Tuesday will see 32C with a possible storm. It will then drop back into the late 20s before the mercury rises again to 33C on a sunny weekend.

DARWIN

33C, stormy and showery for the Top End.

BRISBANE

A solid sunny week in the 30s for South East Queensland but without the scorching peaks further south. The hottest day is likely to be Saturday reaching 33C.

