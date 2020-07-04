Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has a stingray barb lodged in his foot in a boat off The town of Seventeen Seventy.
A man has a stingray barb lodged in his foot in a boat off The town of Seventeen Seventy.
News

Stingray barb through man’s foot

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@gladstoneobserver.com.au
4th Jul 2020 12:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 12:50pm: PARAMEDICS have treated a man in his 30s, who had a stingray barb through is foot while offshore in a boat, off The town of Seventeen Seventy.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man was being transported by ambulance to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

 

INITIAL REPORT: A man is making his way to shore in a boat off Seventeen Seventy with a stingray barb through his foot.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called from a boat at 12.06pm about a man, believed to be aged 31, who was stung by a stingray offshore.

The spokeswoman said the man was in a boat off Seventeen Seventy, when he has been stung by a stingray and has the barb from its tail lodged in his foot.

Paramedics are en route by road ambulance to the boat ramp at Seventeen Seventy to meet the boat.

More to come

wildlife
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Law firm expecting claims of historical child abuse to rise

        premium_icon Law firm expecting claims of historical child abuse to rise

        Crime A law firm is reaching out to the community to assist as many people as possible in regards to historical child abuse following changes in legislation.

        Magistrate deems accused driver ‘unacceptable risk’

        premium_icon Magistrate deems accused driver ‘unacceptable risk’

        News A P-Plater is charged with committing 10 speeding offences over a period of four...

        Why Vinnies chose Ipswich suburb for new venture

        premium_icon Why Vinnies chose Ipswich suburb for new venture

        News A regional executive says more than 2300 people required help from the organisation...