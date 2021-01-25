Stingers used to stop heartless thieves in stolen vehicles

One of the two vehicles stolen from Wulkuraka on Sunday evening.

UPDATE 2.30pm: Two men have been charged following the alleged theft of two vehicles from a Wulkuraka home.

The pair were taken into custody on Monday after police were forced to deploy stingers in a bid to stop the two vehicles.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said officers had tracked the vehicles for a short time.

The pair allegedly fled after dumping the cars in the Redbank industrial area.

A third man is understood to have evaded police. He has not been located.

The two men are due to appear at Ipswich Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

A 24-year-old man from One Mile has since been charged with entering a premise with intent, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, driving without a licence, failure to comply with requirement to stop and obstructing police.

He was refused bail on Monday afternoon.

A North Ipswich man, 21, was also charged with a total four offences relating to burglary, receiving tainted property, unlawful use of motor vehicle and obstructing police.

INITIAL 1pm: Police have spent the morning tracking down two vehicles allegedly stolen from Wulkuraka overnight.

The black Kia Picanto and grey Subaru Impreza were reported stolen from a Grace St home on Monday morning.

It is understood multiple offenders were involved in the alleged theft.

Police have reportedly located the vehicles near Monash Rd in the Redbank industrial area.

Initial reports suggested the offenders allegedly fled the scene.

The vehicles have since been towed to an impound lot.

Polair was also reportedly tasked to the scene.

Further details are unknown at this time.

More to come.