Stingers surge Touch football booms in growth suburb

Springfield’s breakthrough State Cup victory is a surefire sign the sport is thriving in the booming residential growth area.

Since inception in January, the association has gone from strength-to-strength on the back of committed leadership and a tireless organising committee.

The success of the star-studded open mixed team featuring some of the world’s best male and female players serves as an exclamation point for the centre’s meteoric rise.

In an indication of the code’s increasing popularity some 400 juniors can be seen running around on Friday nights at the Atlantic Drive Sporting Complex at Springfield Lakes.

Seniors too are flocking to enjoy the fast-paced sport, with at least 22 teams lining up on Wednesday nights.

Administrator Shelleigh Lole said the healthy participation rates were an overwhelming positive for the game in the rapidly growing area which was “ripe for the picking.”

“There are so many new kids,” she said.

“A lot have never played before. They are coming from all over the place – a lot from soccer. Some of the kids haven’t played sport before, so it is their first exposure to sport. We’re looking at introducing another junior module (10-week season) in March next year to keep the kids engaged year-round because there is so much interest.

“It has also been good to see more social teams getting involved. There is a huge market for people who just want to get their mates together and get a sweat up. We’re really pushing the social side at the moment to get the community engaged.”

The family behind the Stingers’ surge onto the scene relocated to Springfield Lakes from New Zealand in 2008, setting up two businesses known as Loles’ Barber Shops on Commercial Drive and Ian Keilar Drive.

In the past the Springfield Lakes Touch Association catered only to senior players, forcing juniors to travel to neighbouring centres.

With their three kids Tyrell, 14, Teelah, 13, and Ezekiel, 11, playing touch, Shelleigh and husband Fana were covering some ground to attend games and training at Whites Hill.