Subscribe Digital Edition
Sting at Great Keppel Island, patient taken to mainland

Vanessa Jarrett
17th May 2021 7:16 AM | Updated: 10:51 AM
Yeppoon Coast Guard ferried paramedics to Great Keppel Island on Wednesday so they could treat a patient for a reported marine sting.

Paramedics received the call at 7.55pm for a female in her 30s for a suspected Irukandji jellyfish sting.

The sting was in the pelvic area and occurred while in the water around 5pm.

Yeppoon Coast Guard took the paramedics to the island and bought the patient and her partner back.

She was taken to Capricorn Coast Hospital in a stable condition.

