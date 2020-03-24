Stimulus package to help small business

The government’s announcement on Sunday that many businesses would shut to stem the spread of coronavirus, business owners have been struggling to keep their head above water.

Neil Harding, Director of Harding Martin Chartered Accountants in Ipswich said that there was help available to businesses doing it tough at the moment with the release of a second coronavirus stimulus package by the federal government worth $66 billion.

“There are solid things in the package at the moment that will help businesses,” Mr Harding said.

“There is the Cash Flow Boost for employers that will help immensely with business cash flow issues caused by coronavirus.”

The cash flow boost provides a tax free payment to employers and is automatically calculated by the Australian Taxation Office, with payments to be made out to businesses on April 28.

“Unfortunately, it is the reality that these measures made by the state and federal government are their to help and not to necessarily solve the issue for small business owners,” Mr Harding said.

“The Australian Taxation Office does have a sympathetic side to them. It is a case-by-case situation but payment plans and consultation with the ATO is available for small business at the moment.

“I would also urge business owners to keep in contact with their financial institutions like the banks who are already sending out messages to businesses and people.

“Some banks have or will offer a deferment of payment or allow their customers to repay in ways that will help them out.

“There is also some access for people to be able to withdraw from their superannuation accounts.

“Small businesses will also be eligible for a tax-free cash payment of up to $100,000 depending on criteria.”

Mr Harding also said that although he was critical of the government’s actions in “sacrificing” particular businesses on Sunday, he hoped state and federal government would step in and protect small businesses.

“You got to try and look at the positives. Make sure your mental health is stable. Don’t defer the decision-process much longer, make it today and start the process of fighting for your business.”