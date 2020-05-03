Stimulus money lives up to name with adult shops thriving

WHILE many businesses are doing it tough during the COVID-19 crisis, one segment of the retail industry is experiencing a wealth of new customers.

Adult shops across the Ipswich region have seen an upturn in business.

With so many people having extra time on their hands at home, it means couples are spending more time together, and they are using their time wisely.

Carissa Raby works at Club X in Booval, part of a chain of stores across the south east.

She said the stimulus package is proving to be exactly that.

"It's a bit like tax time, some people are finding they have extra money in their pocket and they are spending it on things that make them happy," Ms Raby said.

"I've also noticed that many people are coming into our shop for the first time, especially couples, and they are finding that it's not what they expected.

"With the lockdown people are spending more time with each other, and they are just using their time wisely."

Ms Raby said that business is so good that the Booval shop is looking to expand in the future and hire more staff to meet demand.

"It's a fun job, you learn something new every day, I was a customer and ended up working here," Carissa said.

"The people who come in are so down to earth, our customers are really great.

"Trade has increased since the lockdown, we are busy all the time, our hours haven't changed at all.

"We are meeting lots of customers who have said they would normally go into Brisbane to shop for adult product, and they have just found us for the first time, which keeps the money in Ipswich.

"It's great seeing people leave the store, looking forward to a good night. It's a nice feeling knowing that products we sell bring pleasure to people."