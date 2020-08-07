Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Wondunna mother Ashleigh Rowley was sentenced in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court after pleading guilty to 10 charges.
Wondunna mother Ashleigh Rowley was sentenced in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court after pleading guilty to 10 charges.
News

Stillbirth faker back in Bay court

Jessica Cook
7th Aug 2020 3:30 AM | Updated: 5:56 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A HERVEY BAY mother, who was sentenced earlier this week, for lying about having a still birth, was back in court today.

On Monday she was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, suspended for three years for trying to pervert the course of justice.

She had pretended she couldn't attend court because she had lost a baby and even produced a false medical certificate.

Once again with her children in tow, Ashleigh Rowley appeared in the Hervey Bay Magistrate Court on seven charges.

The mother of three had one charge of stealing dismissed but is still facing a range of others including fraud and unauthorised dealing of shop goods.

The case was adjourned until September 3 while the 30-year-old waited for legal aid.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

court fccourt fccrime hervey bay court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID test result returned for 68-year-old Ipswich woman

        Premium Content COVID test result returned for 68-year-old Ipswich woman

        News The Ipswich woman initially tested positive for the virus.

        How to score $500 in vouchers by driving around Ipswich

        Premium Content How to score $500 in vouchers by driving around Ipswich

        News The country’s largest trial of connected vehicles will be launched in Ipswich.

        Teen warned: ‘You’ll spend more time in jail’

        Premium Content Teen warned: ‘You’ll spend more time in jail’

        News A young man has been resentenced after breaching probation on serious offences...

        Restaurant forced out as hotel turns into quarantine centre

        Premium Content Restaurant forced out as hotel turns into quarantine centre

        News ‘Tens of thousands of dollars worth of goods’ had to be moved as a popular...