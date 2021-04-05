‘Still warm’ commodore leads cops to unlicensed drink driver

Prompted by a tip off, Ipswich police searched to locate a driver who had supposedly taken to the road drunk.

They found the suspect vehicle at 6.35pm, parked in the driveway of a house.

The bonnet of the maroon 1990 Holden Rodeo was warm to touch and a man standing beside it was unsteady on his feet, his jeans wet, an Ipswich court heard.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said the man – Robin Gray – told the officers he’d just driven home to Peak Crossing from a local bottle shop.

Gray said he’d been drinking rum and cokes.

Sgt Caldwell told the court Gray tested positive to alcohol and was taken to Yamanto police station for a more exact test.

At 7.22pm, Gray tested positive to an alcohol reading of .144.

The court heard a police check revealed Gray had been driving when unlicensed.

Robin Douglas Gray, 60, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Sadliers Crossing on March 14; and to driving when unlicensed.

Sgt Caldwell said his licence had expired 17 days before the offence, Gray saying he’d been unaware.

Gray told the court he had nothing to say on the matter.

Magistrate David Shepherd convicted and fined him $750.

He was disqualified from driving for seven months.

