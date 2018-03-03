Still the 'best of mates' after 60 years married

60 YEARS: Heather and Brian Bolte, pictured with dog D4. were married on March 1, 1958. The couple, from Esk, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this month.

THEY first met in 1942 as five year olds, sharing their sandwiches at school, but it wasn't until they were 16 that Heather and Brian Bolte fell in love.

It was 1953 and Brian's mother invited Heather's family to dinner after a chance meeting in country Victoria.

It had been 11 years since the pair last saw each other.

"We were both 16, I was wrapped she was absolutely beautiful," Brian remembers.

"It was love at first sight and we have been together ever since. We are still the best of mates."

They were married in 1958, at 2pm on a sunny Autumn afternoon in Heather's home town, Neerim South, Gippsland. The Esk couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on March 1.

"It was a beautiful day, everyone seemed to come out of the woodwork to have a look. Brian was polishing his petrol tank, he was very nervous," Heather said.

"He's tall and he's good at conservation."

Brian said they had shared many happy memories over the past 60 years, including the birth of their two children, Carmel and Stephen, two grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

"There are 12 years between Carmel and Stephen, Carmel had no worries but Heather found out later she couldn't have any more kids and she ended up being involved in an experimental business with the womens hospital in Melbourne," he said. "Stephen was born through that.

"It was the start of IVF and she was one of eight on the program.

"She went through hell to get him but we were so happy, he's a wonderful son and he'd drop anything to come and give us a hand."

The couple moved to a property at Esk 28 years ago, to be closer to their children.

"It's a hobby farmer, a place to retire," Brian said.

"The only animal we have is Heather's dog, D4.

"We love it here, it's a place to relax and grow old together. There have been a lot of stories over the years."